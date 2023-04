This video of filthy street signs getting power washed was my therapy for the day. Everytime the grime gets cleared away from a new sign, I let out a sigh of relief. These signs were cleaned by Andrew Newton, the owner of Carfresh Valeting. He " has been cleaning road signs for the past six years. He power-washes off algae, moss, dirt, and tree sap." I hope his power washing brings him as much joy as I got from watching this video