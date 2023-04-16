Super Mario Bros. theme added to Library of Congress

Recently, another batch of 25 culturally significant recordings were added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. Among them? Koji Kondo's "Ground Theme", which has served as the theme of countless video games, TV shows, and, yes, now three whole feature films all about the Super Mario Brothers since 1985. If anything, it's just surprising it took this long – Mario is easily one of the most iconic characters in all of pop culture, and even people who have never touched a video game know him by sight.

A video game theme song, probably the most recognizable in history, is also a first for the #NatRecRegistry. The Super Mario Bros. theme by Koji Kondo helped establish the game's legendary status & proved that the Nintendo sound chip was capable of vast musical complexity. pic.twitter.com/RHPaXV1WLs — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) April 12, 2023

If nothing else, this should at least shut up the 'video games aren't a form of art' crowd for a while.