Remember when MAGA's band of stable scientists proved that the COVID vaccine turns us into human magnets? Well, apparently the government is now secretly inoculating raw meat against the coronavirus as well, as proven by a Walmart customer who presses a dime-sized magnet against a package of steak covered in cling wrap. Emphasis on cling. Convincing indeed. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

This lady is at Wal Mart to prove how the government is secretly injecting the vaccine into meat. I'm convinced. pic.twitter.com/jQ0eA88Od0 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 15, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Sergey Eremin / shutterstock.com