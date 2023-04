Today, I stumbled upon this devilish knife-wielding robot lady. If you want to enhance your automatic meat-chopping machine and scare people away, just add a mannequin head on top of it. Nobody will dare enter your kitchen, and you'll be able to cook in peace. Bon appetit!

From Instagram:

"Chop-o-matic Bizarro Style. Sound. Be careful of your fingers. ฿Ɇ₴₮ ł₦ ฿łⱫ₳ⱤⱤɆ ₣ØⱠⱠØ₩ @bizarredoctor"

(screenshot from video)