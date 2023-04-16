Spotted in Studio City, no expense was spared to create this stunning work of art on wheels.
World's most fabulous art car rolls through Los Angeles
- COMMENTS
- art cars
- los angeles
- WTF
Indie artist and (former) Walmart worker Sugar Pit banned for filming music video in store
I recently stumbled upon a pair of TikTok videos by an indie artist named Sugar Pit. He managed to create a music video, which was split into two separate videos… READ THE REST
Schwarzenegger mistakenly filled gas trench, not pothole
It turns out the Brentwood, California "pothole" that Arnold Schwarzenegger filled with concrete earlier this week was not a pothole. It was a permitted service trench being used by SoCal… READ THE REST
Terminator to the rescue: Schwarzenegger fills LA pothole himself
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger grew tired of waiting for the Los Angeles Department of Public Works to repair a large pothole on his street, so he bought packages of… READ THE REST
Say goodbye to mobile gaming and hello to the ultimate gaming console for only $329
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: You can avoid racking up an… READ THE REST
Charge all your devices ultra-fast with this charger, now less than $22
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: The InCharge® X Max 100W Charging Cable powers… READ THE REST
Everything's linkable when you use a 13-in-1 docking station, now only $50
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: The 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with Dual… READ THE REST