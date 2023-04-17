Billionaire donor steps away from Ron DeSantis over "stance on abortion and book banning"

Last November, mega MAGA donor Thomas Peterffy dumped "three time loser" Trump for "fresh face" Ron DeSantis. But six months later, the disenchanted billionaire is turned off by DeSantis' authoritarian leadership and is stepping back from funding the Florida dictator.

"I have put myself on hold. Because of his stance on abortion and book banning …" Peterffy said. "Myself, and a bunch of friends, are holding our powder dry."

Of course, it's not that Peterffy is taking the moral high ground. It's just that billionaires don't like to be seen on the losing side of things, as the extreme conservative added that DeSantis "seems to have lost some momentum."

From The Guardian: