"Cyborg Writer" Nnedi Okorafor reveals cover for forthcoming novel

A recent tweet from "*THE* Naijamerican PhD-holding, World Fantasy, multi-Hugo, Nebula, Eisner Award-winning, New York Times bestselling rudimentary cyborg writer," Nnedi Okorafor reveals the new cover for the novel Shadow Speaker to All the Galaxies – now more clearly visible through the Harriet Tubman Space Telescope.

"Deep mysticism, a new type of desert, spontaneous forests, polyandry, fast cars, the power of Gerewol, this novel has many lives. Note: This book cover is a result of a long conversation between

@GregRuth and me about the main character Ejii Ugabe and West Africa in 2074, and then Greg Ruth's masterful artistic wizardry. In this new world rife with AI-generated images, I feel this is an important detail."

This reveal follows a recent post about DAW Books publishing a new novella trilogy titled She Who Knows, with the first installment expected in 2024.