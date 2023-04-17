Final bow for 'Phantom of the Opera' after 35 years on Broadway

After an astounding 35-year run, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera took its final bow on Broadway Sunday night at the Majestic Theatre in New York City. The emotionally charged closing night included a heartfelt dedication to Webber's late son Nick who died last month of gastric cancer. Former Phantom leading lady Sarah Brightman also returned to the stage Sunday for a special performance.

With a staggering 13,981 performances, Phantom has firmly secured its status as the longest-running Broadway production, boasting an impressive estimated $1 billion in gross revenue.

