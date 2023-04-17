Fox News v. Dominion trial delayed. "Things happen," says the judge

In the case of Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network, there will be a brief delay before the trial begins. In a four-minute hearing, the judge said "Things happen" and not much else.

Fox has also accused Dominion of generating "noise and confusion" around the case, stating, "the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution," specifically the First Amendment. Dominion, meanwhile, is seeking $1.6 billion in damages. They say Fox's on-air lies destroyed its reputation and is causing election officials to cancel their Dominion contracts. (Fox says the $1.6 billion figure is based on shoddy math and is designed to gin up media attention. Dominion's internal financials undercut its massive damages claim, Fox says).

Dominion has so far demonstrated that Fox News personalities knowingly lied about its voting machines and intentionally promoted election conspiracy theories they privately ridiculed. Fox News' lawyers have already been sanctioned for lying to the court, and it's being sued by a former producer who is ready to tell jurors she was instructed by the company to lie about all of it.

But to Dominion it's not about justice, or exposing Fox News at trial, or anything like that. It's about money, and Fox News can make this whole thing go away with a check. The checkbook is out and Rupert is reaching for his pen.