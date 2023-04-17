Lacoste lends its crocodile to Netflix clothing

Here's an unusual collaboration: Netflix and Lacoste have teamed up on a preppy clothing line. The Lacoste x Netflix collection adapts the iconic crocodile to suit the vibe of eight of the network's shows, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Bone and Elite. No bargains here though, with a T-shirt costing $95, a polo $145, and a hoodie $210. (DudeIWantThat.com)

Netflix:

The iconic, genderless clothing of Lacoste has been revisited according to the universe of the eight shows. Polos, caps, sweatshirts and tracksuits are part of this new wardrobe, halfway between sports and fashion. For the occasion, the crocodile has donned the costumes of the Netflix characters and is embroidered or flocked on all the pieces in the range. For Stranger Things, his face changes into that of the terrifying Demogorgon. In a nod to Queen Charlotte from Shondaland's Bridgerton, he wears an oversized wig. Other pieces are adorned with an all-over toile de Jouy-like print, with the disguised crocodiles navigating between the signature graphics of the streaming platform. A must-wear collection giving fans the opportunity to infuse the love of their favorite shows and their favorite clothing brand with their personal style.