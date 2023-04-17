Nearly $450 billion in cocaine found floating in the sea

Italian police found nearly two tons of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $450 billion, floating in the sea off Sicily. (Maybe Niccoló lost it.) Police spotted the haul during a routine surveillance airplane flight over the water. From CNN:

The drugs were carefully sealed in 70 waterproof floating packages, which were connected and included a signaling light device, police said.

Guardia di Finanza said they believe the floating packages were left by a passing cargo ship to be retrieved and brought ashore by traffickers.