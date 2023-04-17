Pizza delivery guy trips suspect, ending police chase (video)

Yesterday in Aston, Pennsylvania, police were chasing an alleged car thief when he crashed into a pole. The suspect jumped from the vehicle and took off on foot. Moments later, a pizza delivery guy, identified as Tyler, spotted the action coming his way and calmly stepped down the walkway—pies still in hand—and tripped the suspect, sending him flying.

"While police appreciated the assistance — the Brookhaven Borough Police Department even offered Tyler a job in a social media post — Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice issued a general warning again intervening in police activities," reports NBC Philadelphia.