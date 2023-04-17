Rainn Wilson calls for 'Soul Boom' revolution: 'We are spiritual beings having a human experience'

Rainn Wilson, the actor who played Dwight Schrute on "The Office," is a deep thinker when it comes to spirituality. I recently listened to his interview with Rich Roll where they discussed the need for a spiritual revolution, or a "Soul Boom," to tackle the problems our world is facing today. Rainn also shared insights about his Bahá'í faith and the importance of finding meaning in life. The conversation was both engaging and thought-provoking. I'd highly recommend giving it a listen!

Wilson's new book, Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution, ships April 25.

