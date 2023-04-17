Texas teacher encouraged middle school students to fistfight in class (video)

In Texas, the Mesquite Independent School District has fired teacher Natally Garcia for organizing a fight club in her middle school classroom. A 13-year-old girl secretly recorded video of Garcia encouraging the students to brawl. You can watch the madness below, but it's rather upsetting. According to her mom, the child is now receiving death threats for reporting this insanity.

"Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place." the district said in a statement. "Her actions are appalling and intolerable."

The School District has fired Garcia and police told WFAA they are looking into the matter.