Elon Musk went on Fox to discuss his latest project, a fantastic AI that he says will seek out the truth about life, the universe, and everything. While asking the rest of the world to stop working on AI for six months, of course, Elon trusts himself to solve whatever the problem is. How much do you want to bet Elon-AI will be super sympathetic to Nazis and other fascist pieces of crap?

Verge:

Elon Musk says he's working on "TruthGPT," a ChatGPT alternative that acts as a "maximum truth-seeking AI." The billionaire laid out his vision for an AI rival during an interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson, saying an alternative approach to AI creation was needed to avoid the destruction of humanity. "I'm going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk said. "And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe."

With an AI language based on sycophantic tweets from his VC buddies, and speeches by fascist dictators, Elon's AI will automatically know what you want to hear before you ask it! With amazing negotiation skills, trust Elon-AI to offer you a horse for uncomfortable services. Also, unable to drive a car and sadly extremely misogynistic, we'll likely find out that Elon's AI plans to blow up the SEC, or take over a bird refuge in the Pacific Northwest.