Killer cop Derek Chauvin's appeal denied

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis cop who choked George Floyd to death by kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes, has lost his appeal against his 2022 murder conviction in Minnesota. Chauvin was also separately convicted of federal crimes, for which his appeal is ongoing.

Chauvin's attorney had asked the appeals court to throw out the ex-officer's convictions for a long list of reasons, including the massive pretrial publicity. He also argued that legal and procedural errors deprived Chauvin of a fair trial. But the three-judge panel sided with prosecutors who said Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.