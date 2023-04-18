Listen to this collection of creepy unexplained sounds

The ocean, often considered a silent and vast expanse, is in reality a cacophony of mysterious sounds, some of which remain unidentified to this day.

One such enigmatic noise, known as "The Bloop," was detected by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 1997 using its Equatorial Pacific Ocean autonomous hydrophone array. While some believed the bloop to be the call of a massive sea creature, further analysis by NOAA revealed that the frequency and duration of the sound were consistent with icequakes, which are large-scale cracking events of icebergs. However, the precise origin of "The Bloop" still remains a topic of debate and fascination among researchers.

A treasure trove of these puzzling, unidentified sounds can be found on Wikipedia's "List of unexplained sounds," which provides an extensive collection of eerie noises detected across the world's oceans. Among the most notable are "Upsweep," "Whistle," "Julia," "Slow Down," and "Train." The page even offers playable files for each sound, allowing you to experience the mysterious noises firsthand.