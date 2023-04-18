Man throws $200,000 in cash out of his car window for anyone to grab

Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, tossed $200,000 out of his car window on a Eugene, Oregon highway last week and encouraged drivers to stop and grab it. He told police he wanted to "gift" the money. From NPR:

Troopers asked McCarthy to stop throwing money onto the roadway because it was creating a traffic hazard, and he agreed. No criminal charges were being considered against him, officials said.

The Oregon State Police said responding troopers couldn't find any bills along the highway after the incident, saying drivers did a "thorough job of gathering the loose money."