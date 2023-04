Kaylin Gillis, 20, went into the wrong driveway looking for a friend's house in Hebron, New York. The homeowner shot her to death. Kevin Monahan, 65, was charged with murder and booked into Washington County jail.

"This is a very sad case of some young adults looking for a friend's house, and ended up at this man's house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge," Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said.