Rediscover 10 classic movies to spark your love for black & white films

Some of my favorite black-and-white films are Paper Moon (1973), The Killing (1956), The Night of the Iguana (1964), Detour (1945), Drive a Crooked Road (1954), Night of the Living Dead (1968), Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956), and Eraserhead (1977).

I've been saving Lifehacker's list of "10 Film Classics That Will Make You Love Black & White Movies" because I haven't seen most of them, and they look good. Here are the ten movies:

Casablanca (1942), The Miracle of Morgan's Creek (1944), Children of Paradise (1945), The Night of the Hunter (1955), A Raisin in the Sun (1961), Laura (1944), The Lady Vanishes (1938), On the Waterfront (1954), Seven Samurai (1954), and All About Eve (1950).

What are your favorite black-and-white movies?