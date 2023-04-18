Small person crawled through White House fence triggering Secret Service response

There have been no reports of anyone breaching the White House complex in recent years since the surrounding fence was doubled in height in 2019. But today, a person did manage to slip through the metal bars and make it across the North Lawn before being nabbed by Secret Service agents. After instantly restricting access to the complex, the security officers identified the intruder as a curious toddler and quickly reunited him with his parents.

According to the AP, "Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way."

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)