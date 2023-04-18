Why clown unpredictability evokes fear in some people

Despite their jovial demeanor and colorful appearance, clowns can evoke a deep-rooted fear in some people, with the unpredictability of their actions being a significant contributing factor. A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology reveals the psychological underpinnings of "coulrophobia," the fear of clowns, which stems from their spontaneous and erratic behavior.

This research highlights that the exaggerated facial expressions and costumes, combined with the inability to anticipate a clown's actions, create a sense of unease in people with coulrophobia.

The Guardian reported last year that people often experience anxiety when exposed to the uncanny nature of clowns, which blurs the line between reality and fantasy.