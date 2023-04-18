Winner of prestigious photo competition admits image was generated by AI

Boris Eldagsen's photo won the creative open category in the prestigious Sony World Photography Award whose winners were announced last week. Turns out though, Eldagsen was being a "cheeky monkey," as he described himself upon admitting that the winning image—titled "Pseudomnesia: The Electrician"—was created by generative artificial intelligence.

"Thank you for selecting my image and making this a historic moment, as it is the first AI generated image to win in a prestigous international PHOTOGRAPHY competition," Eldagsen said in a statement posted on his website. "How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn't feel right, does it? AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award."

From the BBC News: