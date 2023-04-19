Billy Idol rocked Hoover Dam's first-ever concert

Billy Idol and his band, joined by notable special guests, performed a historic concert at Hoover Dam on April 8. The event, captured for a concert film by Lastman Media, will be show in theaters later in 2023.

Consequence:

The set saw the punk legend run through his most well-known songs, including "Dancing with Myself," "Eyes Without a Face," "Rebel Yell," and "White Wedding" (per Setlist.fm). The occasion also warranted some special guest appearances, including cameos from Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

As a sneak peek, they've released one of the songs that was performed, "Cradle of Love":