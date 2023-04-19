Couple beheads themselves with homemade guillotine in self-sacrifice

Married couple Hemubhai Makwana, 38, and wife Hansaben, 35, of Gujarat, India, reportedly killed themselves in a sacrificial ritual using a homemade guillotine over the weekend
"The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope," police inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja said. "As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire."
From the Hindustan Times:
A suicide note was also recovered from the couple's possession, in which they urged their relatives to take care of their parents and children, he said. A case of accidental death was registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official added.