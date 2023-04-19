Couple beheads themselves with homemade guillotine in self-sacrifice

Married couple Hemubhai Makwana, 38, and wife Hansaben, 35, of Gujarat, India, reportedly killed themselves in a sacrificial ritual using a homemade guillotine over the weekend

"The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope," police inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja said. "As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire."

From the Hindustan Times: