Days Gone developers tease new game

2019's Days Gone was pretty good. A competently-made game with a satisfying central loop, but not much besides to really hook players. It's come up in the news a few times since its release, notably for its PC port, scant reports on its apparently cancelled sequel, and, memorably, the studio director blaming its lukewarm reviews on 'wokeness'. Now, though, Bend Studio's problems, woke or otherwise, seem to be behind it – it's teasing a brand-new game under the PlayStation Studios label, with a reveal apparently scheduled for the 24th:

Maybe they'll double down, and Days Gone 2 (Days Goner? Weeks Gone? 2 Days 2 Gone?) will be about an even bigger, whiter, blander guy. I can't wait to find out!