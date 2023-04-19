Democrat Adam Frisch has raised $1 million more than Lauren Boebert (so far) in 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert's challenger Adam Frisch raised $1 million more than the GQP lawmaker in the first quarter of 2023, with money pouring in not just from Colorado but from donors across the country. In fact, Frisch, a Democrat, has so far raised more this year than the rest of Colorado's congressional candidates from the state's seven other districts combined. Looks like Boebert's creepy religious rants, racism, flippant attitude toward America's daily shootings, and sheer ignorance makes for a great fundraising campaign — for anyone running against her, that is.

From The Denver Post:

To date, the former Aspen City councilman has raised $1.7 million, "shattering expectations," Frisch said in a statement.

That much money shows a clear break from the slow start his 2022 campaign had, largely due to the national attention he earned by almost unseating Boebert. During the first quarter of that campaign, Frisch had raised $232,575, federal data shows.

The 2022 race for Boebert's sprawling 3rd Congressional district seat was the most expensive House race in Colorado. Combined, Boebert and Frisch raised $14.1 million, compared to the $5.1 million raised by the two nominees in the next-closest race for the newly created 8th Congressional district.

Boebert's 2022 reelection run wasn't supposed to be competitive, however. Political experts anticipated she would enjoy strong Republican report but ultimately she only won a second term by 546 votes.

Now Frisch is capitalizing on his near-success, fundraising off ads pledging to stop Boebert's "extremist representation." And the money is flowing in from small donors across the country. In all, the 48,338 donations averaged $35.79 and they came not only from all 27 counties in the district but also from each of the 50 states in the country, campaign spokeswoman Madeleine Schmidt said in a release.