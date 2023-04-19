Foo Fighters announce first album since Taylor Hawkins' 2022 passing; 'Rescued' single released

Foo Fighters have announced a new album, the first since the tragic death of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Described as "the first chapter of the band's new life," But Here We Are will be released June 2. While we wait for that, listen to the album's first track, "Rescued." Album pre-orders are available now.

The press release announcing the album calls But Here We Are a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year."

"But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single "Rescued," the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between."