Frisky cats have a grand time hiding behind — and messing up — the window blinds (video)

As every cat owner knows, no item in the house is immune to becoming repurposed — and thus trashed — by your four-legged fiends. Like my childhood kitties, who used the couch as a scratching post, the table legs as fur cleaners, and the fireplace as a pawprint ink pad, these two frisky cats in the video below have converted paper blinds into a fun fort (see video below), not thinking twice about the dirty crinkles left behind. Let's just say that wooden blinds might have been a better, more durable material to go with. As their human lisahamptonholder says in her post, "This is why we can't have nice things lol…"

Front page thumbnail image: Albina Tiplyashina / shutterstock.com