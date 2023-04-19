If you paid U.S. taxes, here's where your money went

According to the National Priorities Project, the average taxpayer in the United States paid $1,087 to Pentagon contractors and just $270 for K-12 public education in 2022.

Other tax facts:

The average taxpayer paid $74 for nuclear weapons , and just $43 for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) .

, and just . The average taxpayer paid $70 for deportations and border control , versus just $19 for refugee assistance.

, versus just The average taxpayer paid $20 for federal prisons , and just $11 to help end homelessness .

, and just . The average taxpayer paid $298 to the top 5 military contractors , and just $19 for mental health & substance abuse programs.

, and just The average taxpayer paid $106 to the top military contractor Lockheed Martin, and only $6 for renewable energy.

The National Priorities Project was founded in 1983 with the mission to "inspire individuals and movements to take action so our federal resources prioritize peace, shared prosperity, and economic security for all."