Learn to sign with this 13-course American Sign Language bundle, now only $20

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you've wanted to learn how to sign, this comprehensive American Sign Language bundle is now on sale for $19.97 — that's just $1.50 a course!

Considering that over one million people in the U.S. use American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate, according to a 2019 Newsweek report, there are plenty of reasons to start learning ASL. Knowing how to sign can come in handy in many situations, whether at work, parties, or even in life-threatening emergencies.

While there are a lot of signs to learn in American Sign Language, this incredibly helpful e-learning program can make learning them more manageable. Packed with 13 different courses, this ASL bundle offers learners a wide range of courses, ideal for beginners and folks who want to take their basic understanding of the language even further. Even better, this ASL bundle is now only $19.97 (reg. $618), making it just about $1.50 per course.

Each of the bundle's 13 courses is easy to navigate and designed to be taken at whatever pace you'd like. Developed by Intellezy Learning, the specialist behind a wide range of top-rated e-learning programs, the ASL bundle's lessons are comprised of helpful lectures and engaging content, ensuring you have an enriching learning experience that's both productive and enjoyable.

Unlike other online ASL courses you may have seen, this program allows learners to explore far more than just basic vocabulary. While those basics are still covered, the course pack also offers lessons to help you lead interesting conversations. Learn how to form complete sentences with action verbs, accurately present yourself with the proper pronouns and descriptions, and even display emotion based on whatever topic you're signing about, whether at work, shopping, or elsewhere.

It's no wonder the program has nearly 50,000 students enrolled, and why one verified buyer reviewed, "The price and the number of lessons can't be beaten. I am very excited to start learning ASL because it will allow me to be able to communicate with more people."

Knowing ASL can come in handy in almost every aspect of your life, and these 13 courses ensure you start on the right foot.

Grab the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle with 13 courses now for just $19.97 (reg. $618).

Prices subject to change.