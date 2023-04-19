Man throws epic tantrum over crying baby on plane – see the video

On a recent flight, a passenger found himself unable to tolerate the prolonged wails of a distressed infant, and rather than sympathizing with the child's plight, chose to throw a temper tantrum of his own. The gentleman was recorded in a heated exchange with a flight attendant, complaining about the baby's incessant crying.

Passenger: [Unintelligible] with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber! You want to talk to me about being [unintelligible]?

Attendant: Okay because you're yelling.

Passenger: So is the baby!

Attendant: Okay, but you're a man.

Passenger: Did that motherfucker pay extra to yell?

[someone tries to soothe the passenger]

Passenger: Fuck you and shut up!