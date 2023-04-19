Man who went viral for destroying beer arrested for public exposure

Thom Dunn
He didn't even destroy the right beer. Image courtesy Busch Light

Yesterday, Dustin Cain of Topeka, Kansas was the subject of a viral video in which he smashed a bunch of cases of Busch beer at a Walmart, presumably in protest of Anheuser-Busch's "woke" policies. (Busch and Bud Light are both owned by Anheuser-Busch.)

The viral video ends with Cain's arrest. He was booked for criminal damage to property; felony battery; physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner; as well as assault.

He was also charged with, "Lewd and lascivious; Exposing sex organs to another =>16," according to Topeka Police.

It's not clear when exactly Cain whipped it out — there's no indication of a flopping penis flail in the viral video, though I suppose his hands were otherwise occupied. Did he whip it out at the cops when they tried to arrest him? Was he smashing the Busch light cans not as a political statement, but rather in a fit of rage after being rejected by someone in the store whom he had already exposed himself to without consent?

It remains clear. Cain is currently being held on a $1500 bond, according to local news. (That same local news network says Cain exposed himself to a teen, but I think the "=>16" distinction in the police statement is meant to indicate that the person was, at the very least, not legally a minor.)

Man In Viral Video Destroying Beer At Walmart Charged With Exposing Himself [Matt Novak / Forbes]