The gaslighting knows no bounds! The Dominion/Fox settlement was barely announced when Empty G lept to social media, crying foul. Her poor friends at Fox have been mistreated! The lies Fox created to defame Dominion are just "criticism" in the Georgia peaches worldview.

https://twitter.com/ChidiNwatu/status/1648459268792942595

Sadly there is a lot of leeway given to politicians around their lies.