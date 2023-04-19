Marjorie Taylor Greene goes berserk, shouts "You're a liar!" at Homeland Security Secretary at hearing (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene spiraled out of control today at a Homeland Security Committee hearing, shouting with pointed finger that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was a liar.

In her political theater flop, Madge was outraged over the fentanyl crisis, putting the blame squarely on Mayorkas. "How long are you going to let this go on?!" she asked with said pointed finger. And when Mayorkas tried to assure her that nobody was "letting it go on," she flew into a rage.

"You're a liar!" she screamed. "You are letting this go!"

Her berserk behavior was deemed against Committee rules, and Rep. Bennie Thompson (MS) asked to have her words "taken down."

Rep. Mark Green (R–GA) added, "The rules state that you can't impugn someone's character. Identifying or calling someone a liar is unacceptable in this committee, and I make the ruling that we strike those words."

"Personal inquiry, point of personal inquiry," Marge piped in, only to be corrected by Rep. Daniel Goldman (D–NY). "There is no such thing," he informed her.

In the end, Empty G was "no longer recognized," meaning she would not be permitted to finish her questioning (as in attacking), and, according to the Independent, would be "barred from any subsequent rounds of questioning" for the rest of the day. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

