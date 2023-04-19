Opossum has taken up residence in the Oakland Athletics' visiting team broadcast booth

This is the only kind of sports news I'm interested in, because it involves one of my all time favorite creatures, the magnificent opossum. A couple of days ago, Front Office Sports tweeted, "MLB teams visiting the Oakland A's have been unable to use the visiting broadcast booth. A possum is "living inside its walls", and has been since last season." Bleacher Report provides more information about the situation:

Announcers from visiting teams at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum have been unable to use the visiting broadcast booth this season because a possum is "living inside its walls," according to Front Office Sports. The possum has been living in the booth since last season. Maybe it's just a huge fan of the A's? Or maybe it's just another sign that the team desperately needs to find a new home.

As I've stated before, one of my goals for 2023 is to "pet an opossum." This is the second time this week that I've heard of people being blessed with opossums coming into their lives. When is it gonna be my turn?