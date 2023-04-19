Texas man shoots two women who got into his car by mistake

Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, was arrested Tuesday in Elgin, Texas, after shooting two young women who got into his car by mistake. He also fired at two others but missed, reports ABC News. Rodriguez was charged with Deadly Conduct, a felony.

…multiple shots were fired into a vehicle. Two occupants of the vehicle were struck by gun fire. One victim was treated and released on scene. The other sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter, where they remain in critical condition. Detectives and Crime Scene units responded to the scene. Officers worked through the night to identify and locate the suspect who was identified as 25-year-old, Pedro

ABC affiliate KTRK reports that the victims were cheerleaders returning home from practice, and that Rodriguez shot them in a grocery store parking lot: