This $60 laser hair remover is the perfect way to zap away the fuzz in time for summer

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: If you're tired of how ineffectively your razor removes unwanted body hair, this laser hair remover can give you immediate results by zapping the hair away. It's on sale for only $59.99 (reg. $189).

Summertime is coming up quickly, and we know you're getting your summer bod ready (which is just your normal body, but without the side effect of seasonal depression). While you've spent most of the winter fending off bad habits to feel your best, you may have let your body hair get a little crazy.

If you need a better way to stave off those pesky wisps of hair, this at-home laser hair treatment is a pretty cool tool to get rid of those unsightly darker hairs. Typically priced at $189, you can now get it for only $59.99.

While having body hair is a choice, those of us who feel our best selves when we remove it have probably struggled with reaching all those tricky areas with our razors. And for those who get their body hair removed professionally, you know full well that going to the salon to handle your furry underparts can be costly.

Whether you've let your body hair grow a little too freely this past winter (it might be genetic, so we won't judge) or are simply looking for a better way to be rid of unwanted hairs, this handheld hair removal device is an incredible solution. It only takes about 45 seconds to heat up to start buzzing the fuzz in just one treatment.

So, what's the deal, and how does this sorcery work? By zapping hair regrowth right at the cuticle layer of the hair, you're doing more than just a quick pluck. You're making meaningful change. This method also works without damaging or scaring the skin, which means you can use it confidently, knowing you are the pinnacle of outer body health.

The best part? You can use this little lifesaver everywhere on your body (literally everywhere). From gnarly pits to hairy bits, this handy device can eliminate all the stuff you'd rather not exhibit.

Find out why the folks in our store gave this bad boy an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Grab the Face To Feet Laser Hair Remover now for just $59.99 (reg. $189).

Prices subject to change.