Trump proposes concentration camps to solve homelessness

Sweeping the streets and shoving people in camps isn't a particularly creative solution to "helping" the unhoused; I hear it all the time from privileged folks who have a home and don't want to look at people who can't find a way to fit into today's economy. As the specter of AI continues to rise and what we all do for a living becomes mere searches in ChatGPT, folks better start getting more sympathetic and caring.

From the President well known for putting children in cages comes this…

Crooks & Liars: