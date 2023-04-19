Watch a State Senator in a bright yellow sports coat decry abomination

Is it the sports coat? Is that the sin? I remember something about an amazing technicolor dreamcoat but this is not that cool.
I am guessing that Minnesota Eric Lucero is not a strict adherent to the separation of church and state part of the US Constitution or that of his home state. Minnesota's constitution is pretty clear on it:
Sec. 16. Freedom of conscience; no preference to be given to any religious establishment or mode of worship.
The enumeration of rights in this constitution shall not deny or impair others retained by and inherent in the people. The right of every man to worship God according to the dictates of his own conscience shall never be infringed; nor shall any man be compelled to attend, erect or support any place of worship, or to maintain any religious or ecclesiastical ministry, against his consent; nor shall any control of or interference with the rights of conscience be permitted, or any preference be given by law to any religious establishment or mode of worship; but the liberty of conscience hereby secured shall not be so construed as to excuse acts of licentiousness or justify practices inconsistent with the peace or safety of the state, nor shall any money be drawn from the treasury for the benefit of any religious societies or religious or theological seminaries.