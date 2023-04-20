Early Billie Eilish festival footage surfaces, shows mostly empty field with just a handful of people watching

A recently unearthed video shows a 15-year-old Billie Eilish performing at her first festival in spring 2017, before she gained massive fame. At the time, only a few spectators were present, but notably, two girls right at the barricade were singing along. In a 2022 interview with David Letterman, Eilish reminisced about the performance at CRSSD in San Diego, recalling how the girls sang the chorus of "Ocean Eyes" with her. To note, the footage, brought to light by TikToker Jaclyn Elizabeth's husband, actually captures Eilish performing "Six Feet Under" rather than "Ocean Eyes." You might remember that by fall of 2017, Eilish was first interviewed by Vanity Fair.