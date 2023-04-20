Felon poses with gun on social media, gets jailed for 2 1/2 years

Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 23, was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms. Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 23, posed with a handgun on social media. Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 23, is headed back to jail for another 2 1/2-year sentence.

According to court documents, officers from the Fort Myers Police Department arrested Flournoy on April 27, 2020, on an active warrant after he had posted a video on Instagram from a Fort Myers area restaurant. When arrested, officers located a loaded Glock pistol. Flournoy's fingerprint was later located on the magazine of the firearm.

Absurd carceral American bullshit. All the same, how hard is it to not flash your piece on Insta?