Microsoft dumps Twitter, Musk threatens lawsuit

Microsoft has recently announced that Twitter will no longer be included in its ad-planning service. The company's Smart Campaigns service, which advertisers use to place ads on social media, has refused to pay for Twitter's API, which was previously free. This decision has not been well-received by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, who has claimed that Microsoft had been using Twitter's data illegally and is considering suing Microsoft.

Musk's legal threat is typical of the billionaire's erratic behavior on the platform, which has included making misleading statements and promoting conspiracy theories, resulting in the platform being viewed as unreliable by many.

Microsoft's decision couldn't have come at a worse time for Twitter, as the platform has been experiencing advertisers fleeing due to concerns about their brands being associated with what has been viewed as an increasingly fascistic platform.

[via Bloomberg]