New UFO footage released by US Department of Defense (video)

At the US Pentagon yesterday, the Department of Defense shared video (below) of a strange sphere zipping around above an unidentified location in the Middle East. The footage was captured by a surveillance drone. According to Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, this is just one of 650 (and counting) UFO sighting that the US government is currently investigating. From CBS News:

The sightings are concentrated off the East Coast and West Coast of the U.S., in the Middle East and in the area of the South China Sea, Kirkpatrick said[…]

According to the Pentagon, there is no credible evidence any of the still unidentified objects came from outer space. However, the Pentagon said a small number of them exhibited advanced flight characteristics which indicate they may have been developed by China.