The Japanese philosophy of kaizen, which emphasizes continuous improvement and refinement, can be seen in various aspects of daily life, such as public transportation, urban planning, and customer service. This cultural focus on precision and efficiency not only makes day-to-day tasks more enjoyable, but also fosters a sense of pride and appreciation for the thoughtful design that permeates many aspects of Japanese society.

Take condiment packages, for instance. US condiment packages haven't changed much in the last few decades. You tear a corner off and squeeze the stuff out, distributing it the best you can. No one really questions the poor design. But check out how excellent these condiment packets at a Japanese McDonald's are. They have a lot of small holes and when you fold the packet, the stuff flows out like a shower, providing better coverage. Some of the packets even have dual compartments with ketchup on one side and mustard on the other!