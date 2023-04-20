Woman who tried to kill her lookalike with poison cheesecake sentenced to 21 years, swears at judge (video)

David Pescovitz

Remember Viktoria Nasyrova, the dominatrix who tried to kill her lookalike Olga Tsvyk with a poison cheesecake and steal her identity? Yesterday, a judge sentenced Nasyrova to 21 years in prison. On her way out of the courtroom, Nasyrova turned to the judge to say: "Fuck you." (That highlight isn't in the clip above but you can see the moment here.) From NBC News:

Nasyrova did not want to be forced to return to Russia, where she is wanted in a 2014 murder, the district attorney's office has said. Nasyrova has denied that in a CBS News interview.

Nasyrova was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny.

Her attorney says they will appeal the conviction and the sentence.