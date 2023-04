On Tuesday in Istanbul, day turned into night for several minutes as a creepy dark cloud blanketed the sky. Is the end of the world nigh? Maybe, but this was likely caused by an unusually huge cumulonimbus cloud (aka thundercloud). Indeed, it poured shortly after this menacing moment. And to put your mind at ease, a beautiful rainbow later, as seen below.

Sonrası gayet güzeldi ya önemli olanda o … pic.twitter.com/h8xxNT2Hih — 🍀Eyt Özlem (@zlem215857762) April 18, 2023

(Newsweek)