"DOSED: The Trip of a Lifetime" follows microdosing mom with cancer; North American screenings begin April 21

DOSED 2: The Trip of a Lifetime tells the story of Laurie, a mother of four and terminally ill cancer patient who was granted legal access to psilocybin "magic" mushrooms, to alleviate her end-of-life anxiety. The documentary follows her transformative healing journey with microdosing psilocybin and using cannabis oil. It features esteemed figures in the psychedelic community, including Dr. Gabor Mate, Benjamin Lightburn, Dana Larsen, and Paul Stamets.

As someone whose life has been profoundly changed for the better from microdosing, I'm thrilled to see these powerful plant medicines breaking free from the stigma that has long surrounded them.

Screenings of the documentary start April 21 in U.S. and Canadian theaters.