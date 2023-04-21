Here's your first look at the new Venture Bros movie

We're in the middle of a golden age for animation. In addition to the bounty of offerings from traditional animation studios producing 2D masterpieces, 3D animation has consistently created some marvelous works of animated brilliance. However, what truly makes this modern era of animation so fascinating is how the field is finally acknowledging that adults can be as interested in the medium as children.

One of the networks that have been leading the charge in creating content for adult animation fans is the aptly named Adult Swim. Throughout the network's history, Adult Swim has pioneered a wonderful array of content that has redefined what adult animation can look like. Although the network boasts several IPs that captivate its audience, few can match the quality exuded by The Venture Bros. In the video linked above, you can check out the first look at the new Venture Bros. titled Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.