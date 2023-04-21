I spotted the Temple Bus, a famous Burning Man mutant vehicle

I recently stumbled upon the "Temple Bus," an art car (or "mutant vehicle," in Burning Man parlance) created by David Best, the so called "Godfather of art cars." The vehicle, which was a staple at many Burning Man festivals, now resides in Arizona. I saw it last night at the Jonquil Hotel in Bisbee, Arizona—it is there all weekend as part of a giant festival that includes the Mile High Music Fest, Weird Wild West festival, and Burnerella festival.

Top Gear Car describes David Best, who created the Temple Bus:

There is no better way to describe David Best other than the Godfather of art cars. He is an internationally-renowned American sculptor, well-known for building immense temples out of recycled wood sheets at Burning Man festivals. He also known for his thirty or so art cars and two buses made from recycled materials and found objects, often retrieved from dumps and dumpsters.

The Temple Bus is so cool – it's a big orange bus that's been transformed into a temple. It has a viewing deck up top, and a slide that takes you (quickly!) from the top deck to the ground. Check it out!